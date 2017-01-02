Serena Williams teases photos of engagement ring

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 04: Serena Williams of USA serves in her match against Madison Brengle of USA on day three of the ASB Classic on January 4, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

By Carlin Becker

A week after Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the tennis star gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring.

Williams, 35, shared a photo on Reddit featuring her and her fiancé posing with her left hand placed on his chest. The distance from the couple and dim lighting make details of the ring difficult to see.

"Engagement shoe game," the Nike sponsored athlete captioned the photo.

Days earlier, Williams teased fans on Instagram with a "sneak peak" of her ring, posting a picture of a ring with a taco in place of a diamond. She continued the joke by later posting the same picture she shared on Reddit, but covered her ring with a taco emoji.

Williams originally shared her engagement announcement on a Reddit forum. After Ohanian popped the question in Rome, the couple reportedly celebrated their engagement and New Year's Eve in New Zealand.

According to Kelly Bush Novak, a spokeswoman for Williams, the two had known each other "for some time" before they started dating, The New York Times reported.