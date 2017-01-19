Queen of country Dolly Parton turns 71, still moving and shaking

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:54 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Country music star and actor Dolly Parton is celebrating her 71st birthday.
Parton was born on January 19, 1946 in Sevier County in eastern Tennessee and has 11 brothers and sisters.
Fans have been tweeting out birthday messages to the legendary singer and Parton responded with a tweet of her own.
“Thank you for all the birthday love!” she tweeted.
">January 19, 2017
Thank you for all of the birthday love! https://t.co/jXb74jkjlO— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2017
Thank you for all of the birthday love!
">January 19, 2017
Sending birthday wishes to the dazzling Dolly Parton! Photograph by Mark Seliger for V.F. November 2006. pic.twitter.com/hVtY5XRidK— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 19, 2017
Sending birthday wishes to the dazzling Dolly Parton! Photograph by Mark Seliger for V.F. November 2006.
">January 19, 2017
We will always love you, @DollyParton. Happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/MERHvQOcz2— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 19, 2017
We will always love you,
While Parton may be 71, she’s not slowing down any. She released a new album, “Pure & Simple,” last year and plans on heading out on her first major concert tour in more than 25 years this summer. Her tour is expected to include stops in 60 U.S. and Canadian cities.
Parton premiered a new movie in November called “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” and she’s involved with her entertainment theme park Dollywood.
She also helped raise money for the victims of the wildfires that ravaged her home county in Tennessee last November.
