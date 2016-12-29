Actor Charlie Sheen tweets: ‘Trump next, please’

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:42 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It has been a very tough year for celebrities, especially with this week’s deaths of actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, which occurred one day apart.
That continues what has seemed like an endless string of celebrity deaths in 2016.
Who is next? It’s certainly macabre to speculate, but with only two days remaining in 2016, actor Charlie Sheen has his own candidate.
The star of “Major League” and “Two and a Half Men” did not mince words, nominating President-elect Donald Trump. Wednesday night, Sheen tweeted “Trump next, please!” on his Twitter account.
Dear God;— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
🖕🏾
©
It’s not the first time Sheen has expressed displeasure with the nation’s next president. Earlier this year during an interview on the “Graham Norton Show,” Sheen called Trump a “charlatan” and complained that he received platinum diamond cufflinks that turned out to be cheap imitations.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}