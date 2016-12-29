Actor Charlie Sheen tweets: ‘Trump next, please’

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It has been a very tough year for celebrities, especially with this week’s deaths of actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, which occurred one day apart.

That continues what has seemed like an endless string of celebrity deaths in 2016.

Who is next? It’s certainly macabre to speculate, but with only two days remaining in 2016, actor Charlie Sheen has his own candidate.

The star of “Major League” and “Two and a Half Men” did not mince words, nominating President-elect Donald Trump. Wednesday night, Sheen tweeted “Trump next, please!” on his Twitter account.

Dear God;



Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!



© — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

It’s not the first time Sheen has expressed displeasure with the nation’s next president. Earlier this year during an interview on the “Graham Norton Show,” Sheen called Trump a “charlatan” and complained that he received platinum diamond cufflinks that turned out to be cheap imitations.