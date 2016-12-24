Carrie Fisher's dog: 'I'll be waiting right here mommy'

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
While the get well wishes pour in for actress and author Carrie Fisher, who suffered what is reported as a cardiac event while on a flight Friday, her loyal canine companion has a message of his own.
Gary, Fisher’s beloved French bulldog, has his own Twitter account. On Friday night, an image of the dog looking out a window was posted, with the message: “I'll be waiting right here mommy.”

I'll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher@carrieffisher#princessleiapic.twitter.com/sfwVBCBvUE— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog)#CarrieFisher@carrieffisher#princessleiapic.twitter.com/sfwVBCBvUE— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016
I'll be waiting right here mommy.
The dog is believed to have been on the plane with Fisher when she fell ill. Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” remains in a Los Angeles hospital in the intensive care unit.
