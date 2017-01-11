Andy Cohen hosting 'Love Connection' game show revival

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Bravo personality Andy Cohen has a new gig.
Fox said during Wednesday's Television Critics Association's winter press tour that Cohen will host the reboot of the classic game show "Love Connection, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The new "Love Connection" will feature single men and women going on three blind dates and going in front of Cohen and a live studio audience to discuss how it went.
The hourlong show will feature "all versions of couples," according to Fox entertainment president David Madden, meaning that same-sex couples will be contestants as well.
"Love Connection" was originally hosted by Chuck Woolery and was syndicated from 1983 to 1994, with repeats airing in 1995.
"I was a huge fan of the original 'Love Connection,' and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” Cohen said.
Cohen, a radio and TV personality and author, is perhaps best known for hosting Bravo's late night show, "Watch What Happens Live" and hosting various "Real Housewives" reunions. Cohen has previously worked behind the scenes and was a Bravo executive before doing more work in production and broadcasting on the network.
Woolery seems supportive of the revamp. His Twitter account shared the THR report, which Cohen seemed to appreciate:
">January 11, 2017
You are the king, Chuck! I am a longtime fan of your ease and humor https://t.co/EPsyy9Yp6Y— Andy Cohen (@Andy)https://t.co/EPsyy9Yp6Y— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 11, 2017
You are the king, Chuck! I am a longtime fan of your ease and humor
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}