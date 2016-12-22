2016's biggest celebrity breakups

By Kelcie Willis

2016 was a hard year for pop culture news. We've lost icons and famous couples we thought were forever didn't last.

Although some breakups were more surprising than others, this was a significant year for the end of some celebrity relationships. Here are some of the biggest breakups of 2016:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The couple formerly known as Brangelina met its demise in the public eye when news of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce after two years of marriage made headlines in September. The details got ugly. The FBI reportedly investigated Pitt for child abuse when there was an alleged confrontation between the actor and one of the children he had with Jolie. The FBI cleared Pitt in November, and the couple has reportedly reached a custody agreement for their children, but People reported that Pitt has been pushing to have details of their custody battle sealed and made private because their children's' privacy was being compromised.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

The "Million Reasons" singer and the "Chicago Fire" actor announced in July that they had called off their engagement. Kinney proposed to Gaga with a heart-shaped ring on Valentine's Day 2015 after the pair had dated for five years. Gaga confirmed the news in a Instagram post, saying the problems of a long-distance relationship were to blame. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other." There has been no word on any reconciliation.

Mariah Carey and James Packer

Chanteuse Mariah Carey and billionaire James Packer's relationship was a whirlwind romance. The couple reportedly started dating in June 2015 and got engaged in January 2016. According to a report, the couple tried to work things out, but the relationship ended by fall. Carey appears to have moved on with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, but she has neither confirmed nor denied the romance.

Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs

Soulful singer Mary J. Blige filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years, Kendu Isaacs, in July, citing irreconcilable differences. Although she asked that any spousal support to her estranged husband be terminated, Extra reported in November that Isaacs, who was also Blige's manager, has requested nearly $130,000 a month in spousal report. Blige told Good Morning America the reason for the divorce was that she began feeling disrespected. "I just wasn’t getting it back, so if I can’t get respect in the relationship, then I have to move on and save myself. I’m done. I can’t do it anymore."

Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen

Former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen and his wife, Larsa, announced in October that they were filing for divorce after 19 years of marriage. "Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect," Larsa Pippen said in a statement to Us Weekly. Soon after their announcement, rumors emerged that claimed Larsa Pippen had an affair with rapper Future during her marriage, but sources denied those claims to Us Weekly.

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

After 33 years of marriage, rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, reportedly separated in May. Rumors that Ozzy had an affair with a hair colorist followed, to which Ozzy said in a statement through his representative that he had "gone into intense therapy" and "would like to apologize to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with." Reports say the two have attempted to reconcile, so there may be hope for at least one of the couples on this list.