Eight sea turtles released in New Smyrna Beach

Eight rescued and rehabilitated turtles have been released Thursday in New Smyrna Beach.

The Kemp's Ridley sea turtles were rescued in New England in December and have spent the last six months getting nursed back to health by the Florida Aquarium and their Center for Conservation team in Tampa.

The team traveled from Tampa and released the turtles from the Canaveral National Seashore in New Smyrna.

Officials say Ridley sea turtles are the most endangered of the world’s seven species of sea turtles.

At the Canaveral National Seashore near New Smyrna Beach where some sea turtles are about to be released! #WFTV pic.twitter.com/4JExMeVzFK — Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) June 8, 2017