NOVI, Mich. - A Michigan woman pulled out a gun over a school supply shopping dispute at Walmart, police said.
The incident took place Monday at a Walmart in Novi, Michigan. Novi Police Det. Scott Baetens told WJBK that the dispute was over a notebook in the back-to-school aisle. There was only one notebook left, and two shoppers were attempting to claim it when a verbal argument turned into pushing and shoving, and ultimately, one woman pulling out a gun, police said.
Gun pulled in fight between back to school shoppers at Walmart in ... - USA TODAY https://t.co/Q4SoBgZsgt #Shopping— #ShopMore (@hashshopmore) September 1, 2017
Customers and staff scattered after the gun was brandished, as can be seen in video capturing the chaotic scene shared by a bystander.
The woman who pulled out the gun carries a concealed pistol license valid in the state of Michigan, police said. The gun was loaded, but there was no round in the chamber, WJBK reported.
The four women involved in the incident, who range in age from 20 to 51, could face charges, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
It's not clear who got the notebook, authorities said.
