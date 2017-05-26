S.D. teen with brain cancer allowed to graduate 

A 17-year-old South Dakota student with brain cancer will be allowed to walk with her class at graduation on Sunday after school officials reversed their decision, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Originally, Meridith Erck was told by the Rapid City School Board that she could not participate in graduation ceremonies for Central High School because she was six credits short of earning a diploma. She wanted to graduate with her twin brother, the Journal reported.

Schools Superintendent Lori Simon and Central Principal Mike Talley had rejected the request of Erck and her mother. The Journal reported that the district reversed itself after an outpouring of support for Erck.

Erck was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015, and previously had colon cancer. Her illness prevented her from completing all of her classes on time.