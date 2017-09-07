Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 89
L 76

!
Traffic
Breaking News:

10 are dead in the islands as Cat5 Hurricane Irma draws a bead on South Florida

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 89° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Education
Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross
Close

Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross

Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross
Photo Credit: Tim Boyle/Newsmakers
A Klansman raises his left arm during a 'white power' chant at a Ku Klux Klan rally December 16, 2000, in Skokie, Illinois.

Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

CRESTON, Iowa -  A group of Iowa high school students have been disciplined after a photo made the rounds on social media depicting them wearing white hoods and burning a cross in a field. 

The photo shows five young men, all wearing what appear to be white pillowcases fashioned into KKK-style hoods. One of the people in the picture holds a rifle and another waves what appears to be a Confederate flag.

In the background, a makeshift cross burns.

The Des Moines Register reported that Creston Community High School officials learned Wednesday about the photo, which caused shock and consternation on social media. An investigation by the administration determined some of the school’s students were involved in the incident. 

Jeff Bevins, the school’s athletic director and assistant principal, declined to detail the discipline handed down to the students, who are minors, the Register said. Bevins did speak out about the behavior depicted in the photo. 

“That picture does not represent the beliefs of our school system, our parents, or our community,” Bevins told the newspaper

School officials have also spoken to other students at the school to ensure that they feel safe coming to school. Principal Bill Messerole told the Register that many students were upset by the photo.

“This certainly isn’t an issue that you just forget and move on,” Messerole said. “We want to make sure that it’s OK to have a dialogue about this.”

Messerole said that the students know the picture is not an accurate representation of what the school, or the community, stands for. 

One Creston High football player anonymously reached out to WHO Channel 13 in Des Moines to defend his teammates, indicating that at least some of the students involved were football players. 

“As a current student at Creston and a member of the football team, I would just like to make a statement,” the teen’s statement read. “The five individuals that were involved with the picture are clearly in the wrong, and they will face the consequences eventually. But I can promise everyone that as a whole, our football team and community aren't about that. The actions made by a small group shouldn't represent the entire football team and community. I'm proud to be a part of what this team is actually about, and it's sad to see something like this ruin a rich tradition we carry.”

>> Read more trending news

There was a similar reaction from some on Facebook, where at least one man defended the school and the community. 

“I saw some comments that are calling the entire school and community racist, (and) I take issue with that,” Allen Bean wrote. “Having had the opportunity to do some volunteer work at Creston High School on several occasions, I saw firsthand the love and care they have for all students. I condemn those that are involved and think they deserve severe punishment, but let’s be careful labeling this school and its community.”

In the meantime, a Drake University law professor told the Register that he believes school officials overreached in their discipline of the students. 

“This is a significant free speech issue,” Mark Kende told the newspaper. “If they’re off school grounds and they’re doing it in their free time and they’re not targeting someone in school, then this is a form of expressive speech.”

Kende explained that, according to Iowa law, hate speech is only a criminal offense if it specifically targets someone. 

The professor told the Register that the students, if involved in extracurricular activities, may have been required to sign statements saying they would refrain from behavior that would reflect poorly on them and the school. The Constitution’s guarantee of free speech could override those statements, however. 

“The school district’s going to have an issue,” Kende said. “The issue is complicated by the fact that the school is reaching beyond its typical school orders to penalize them.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross
    Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross
    A group of Iowa high school students have been disciplined after a photo made the rounds on social media depicting them wearing white hoods and burning a cross in a field.  The photo shows five young men, all wearing what appear to be white pillowcases fashioned into KKK-style hoods. One of the people in the picture holds a rifle and another waves what appears to be a Confederate flag. In the background, a makeshift cross burns. The Des Moines Register reported that Creston Community High School officials learned Wednesday about the photo, which caused shock and consternation on social media. An investigation by the administration determined some of the school’s students were involved in the incident.  Jeff Bevins, the school’s athletic director and assistant principal, declined to detail the discipline handed down to the students, who are minors, the Register said. Bevins did speak out about the behavior depicted in the photo.  “That picture does not represent the beliefs of our school system, our parents, or our community,” Bevins told the newspaper.  School officials have also spoken to other students at the school to ensure that they feel safe coming to school. Principal Bill Messerole told the Register that many students were upset by the photo. “This certainly isn’t an issue that you just forget and move on,” Messerole said. “We want to make sure that it’s OK to have a dialogue about this.” Messerole said that the students know the picture is not an accurate representation of what the school, or the community, stands for.  One Creston High football player anonymously reached out to WHO Channel 13 in Des Moines to defend his teammates, indicating that at least some of the students involved were football players.  “As a current student at Creston and a member of the football team, I would just like to make a statement,” the teen’s statement read. “The five individuals that were involved with the picture are clearly in the wrong, and they will face the consequences eventually. But I can promise everyone that as a whole, our football team and community aren't about that. The actions made by a small group shouldn't represent the entire football team and community. I'm proud to be a part of what this team is actually about, and it's sad to see something like this ruin a rich tradition we carry.” >> Read more trending news There was a similar reaction from some on Facebook, where at least one man defended the school and the community.  “I saw some comments that are calling the entire school and community racist, (and) I take issue with that,” Allen Bean wrote. “Having had the opportunity to do some volunteer work at Creston High School on several occasions, I saw firsthand the love and care they have for all students. I condemn those that are involved and think they deserve severe punishment, but let’s be careful labeling this school and its community.” In the meantime, a Drake University law professor told the Register that he believes school officials overreached in their discipline of the students.  “This is a significant free speech issue,” Mark Kende told the newspaper. “If they’re off school grounds and they’re doing it in their free time and they’re not targeting someone in school, then this is a form of expressive speech.” Kende explained that, according to Iowa law, hate speech is only a criminal offense if it specifically targets someone.  The professor told the Register that the students, if involved in extracurricular activities, may have been required to sign statements saying they would refrain from behavior that would reflect poorly on them and the school. The Constitution’s guarantee of free speech could override those statements, however.  “The school district’s going to have an issue,” Kende said. “The issue is complicated by the fact that the school is reaching beyond its typical school orders to penalize them.”
  • IRMA: Fuel tanker trucks get Florida Highway Patrol escorts to assure delivery
    IRMA: Fuel tanker trucks get Florida Highway Patrol escorts to assure delivery
    IRMA: Fuel tanker trucks get Florida Highway Patrol escorts to assure delivery
  • Community still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew braces for Irma
    Community still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew braces for Irma
    The threat of Hurricane Irma is weighing heavily on the minds of people living in St. Johns County, Florida, 11 months after Hurricane Matthew slammed the shore of Vilano Beach. “We lost everything from basically 4 feet down in the house,” Martha Nourse said. >> Read more trending news Nourse, her husband and their two dogs have been living in a trailer parked in front of their home since Hurricane Matthew left the house uninhabitable. “We had 2 1/2 of water in the house,” she said. “We not only had flood damage, but we had wind damage on the roof.” Time-lapse video from after Hurricane Matthew hit the area shows water about 9 or 10 feet deep making its way into dozens of Vilano Beach homes. Tammy Tombroff, who lives across the street from Nourse, said she just moved back into her home. “Piece by piece, I’m putting this back together,” she said. “I’ve only just gotten furniture like, last week.” Down the road, Jeff Troxell is reminded daily of Hurricane Matthew’s damage. His family has left marks on the home’s door that show how high the water got during the storm. “It was 27 1/4 inches,” he said, pointing to the door. “That’s how much water we had in the house. I’m not lazy. That’s just the reminder.” Other neighbors said they can’t help but worry.  “It is pretty scary,” Tombroff said. “Just now getting it back together, and what would that be like -- I can’t imagine.” Nourse said she already has three hotel rooms booked. “Anxiety levels are definitely high,” Nourse said. Other neighbors said that they are buying generators and other supplies. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave
    Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave
    The clerk at a Georgia beauty supply store was robbed Wednesday at gunpoint, and all the alleged gunman demanded was hair weave, according to police. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man walked into All Virgin Strands Glam Bar through a back door around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and held the employee at gunpoint, demanding several bundles of weave. The business is located on Mercer University Drive in Macon.  >> Read more trending news The man fled with his loot on foot, the Sheriff’s Office reported. No one was injured in the robbery.  Investigators asked that anyone with information on the robbery call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 877-68CRIME.
  • Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill
    Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill
    With flood waters from Hurricane Harvey still receding along the Texas Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Irma now taking aim at Florida and the southeast coast, Senate Republicans are moving to add $7.4 billion in federal housing money to a nearly $8 billion package of federal disaster relief, to replenish accounts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which lawmakers said would run out of money in coming days. The extra housing money proposed in the Senate would be targeted for “disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization in the most impacted and distressed areas resulting from a major disaster declared in 2017” – meaning that the resources could be used for either work in the aftermath of Harvey, Irma, or other major disasters. The language was unveiled late Wednesday night, hours after President Donald Trump stunned fellow Republicans by siding with Democrats over a short term increase in the federal debt limit; the bill includes that debt limit extension, and temporarily funds government operations. The funding and debt limit plan would run out on December 8. Just before midnight, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a procedural vote to end debate on the Harvey plan – that vote could take place Friday. Any one Senator could hold up final action into the weekend. If the bill is changed by the Senate, it would go back to the House for another vote. The House approved the initial Harvey aid plan Wednesday on a vote of 419-3. Some lawmakers had said this week that they worried – especially with Hurricane Irma already causing problems in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands – that more than the $7.4 billion House-passed package was going to be needed. You can read the text of the Senate amendment to the Harvey aid bill.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.