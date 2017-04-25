Student finds earworm in school lunch

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania student made a disturbing discovery while eating his school lunch. He found an earworm in his popcorn chicken.
The student at Hughesville High School in Lycoming County snapped a picture and posted it on social media. The student who made the discovery did not want to be identified.
School officials stopped serving the lunch when they found out about the bug, WNEP reported.
They believe that the worm got into the food through U.S. Department of Agriculture ingredients.
"It is our belief that the bug was actually a corn earworm that came in the USDA federal subsidized corn commodity,” Superintendent Michael Pawlik said in a statement. “We have since filed a complaint form with the USDA.”
A corn earworm is a moth that feeds on corn and other plants.
