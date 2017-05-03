School hosts early graduation ceremony for student with cancer

A Texas teen who is receiving aggressive treatment for cancer was granted an early graduation ceremony.

Matthew Menara, 18, was diagnosed with a germ cell tumor in December, according to WFAA. The cancer had spread and required specialized treatment in Houston.

Menara worked hard to complete his schoolwork so that he would be able to graduate on time. Since he remains in Houston for treatment, and may still be there when his class at Western Hills High School graduates in June, school officials traveled four hours last weekend to hold an early graduation ceremony for Menara.

The ceremony was held at a Houston hotel, and included Menara's extended family. Menara received his cap and gown, a diploma and a program, all especially printed for him, according to WFAA.

It is the hope of school officials that this was just a dress rehearsal, and Menara will return to Fort Worth in time to walk during his school's graduation ceremony. Menara begins a high-dose chemotherapy regimen Thursday ahead of stem cell treatment.