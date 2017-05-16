Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
90°
H 91
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
90°
Scattered Clouds
H 91° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 91° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 91° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Education
High school to allow sister to walk at graduation for sibling who died
Close

High school to allow sister to walk at graduation for sibling who died

High school to allow sister to walk at graduation for sibling who died
Photo Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography/Getty Images

High school to allow sister to walk at graduation for sibling who died

By: Ken Tyndall, WFTV.com
Photo Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography/Getty Images

BELLEVIEW, Fla. -  Administrators at Belleview High School in Belleview, Florida, changed their minds Friday about allowing the sister of a student who died in December to walk across the stage during graduation to pick up an honorary diploma.

>> Read more trending news 

For days, administrators did not budge on their refusal to allow Summer Lynn to walk for her sister, Nikki Collins, who died of viral pneumonia days before Christmas.

The school said the decision was made because it didn't want to set a precedent.

They reversed course Friday and told Lynn she could walk in her sister's place.

"(They) apologized to me that it went the way it did," Lynn told WFTV. "And that they're going to allow me to walk in honor of my sister."

The decision to allow Lynn to walk for her sister came after WFTV told the story of another woman who was allowed to accept her brother's diploma after he was killed by a drunken driver in 2010.

"They allowed me to wear his robes, sit in his section, in his seat, and walk across the stage to accept his diploma," Ashley Smith said of her brother. 

Marion County Schools realized the precedent in this type of situation had already been set by Smith after checking their video archives. 

"In our minds, that set precedent," spokesman Kevin Christian said. "Unbeknownst to us at the district. Unbeknownst to that administration at the school today."

When Lynn walks in Collins' place next weekend, the school will allow her to wear her sister's cap and gown, and she plans to wear a charm containing her sister's ashes as well.

"I was, like, thinking of Nikki and said, 'There you are, baby, you're gonna walk,'" Lynn said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • 13 law enforcement agencies look for recruits at Kissimmee job fair
    13 law enforcement agencies look for recruits at Kissimmee job fair
    A hiring event is underway today at Florida Technical College’s Kissimmee campus in the Plaza del Sol mall, as Central Florida law enforcement agencies look for new recruits. The Florida Highway Patrol said it’s losing troopers to other agencies that pay more or offer better retirement packages. FHP said they’re looking to hire 18 to 19 troopers in Orange and Osecola counties. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33 patrol deputies, and 11 emergency dispatchers. The Florida Department of Corrections is looking to fill more than 1,700 openings statewide.
  • White House: “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share intelligence with Russian officials
    White House: “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share intelligence with Russian officials
    The White House National Security Adviser on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s move to share intelligence with Russian diplomats in a meeting last week, saying the move was “wholly appropriate,” though adviser H.R. McMaster acknowledged that Mr. Trump did not know the source of the information he passed on. “It is wholly appropriate for the President to share whatever information he thinks is necessary to advance the security of the American people,” McMaster told reporters. Sticking by his assessment of a Washington Post story from last night – “the premise of that article is false” – as McMaster repeatedly said the President’s discussion with the Russian Foreign Minister about terrorist threats posed by the Islamic State was appropriate. McMaster: 'What the President discussed with the foreign minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation' https://t.co/CwMoqQtj1l — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2017 McMaster also emphasized a point made earlier in the day by the President, once more criticizing leaks from within the Trump Administration and the Intelligence Community. “Our national security has been put at risk by those violating confidentiality,” McMaster told reporters. McMaster: President Trump made the decision to share the information 'in the context of the conversation' https://t.co/6QNDCeiInf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2017 On Capitol Hill, the latest big story involving the President was not wearing well with some Republicans. “The reports that the President shared sensitive intelligence with Russian officials are deeply disturbing,” said Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). Democrats did their best to pile on as well. “This President is creating chaos,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Earlier in the day, the President had acknowledged sharing information with the Russians, but he did not specifically say that press stories were false – or use one of his preferred terms – ‘fake news.’ As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 …to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 As concern mounted on Capitol Hill, it was announced that the CIA Director would brief lawmakers tonight on the matter.
  • Shark in tank attacks diver at Washington State aquarium 
    Shark in tank attacks diver at Washington State aquarium 
      A diver conducting maintenance at a zoo and aquarium in Tacoma, Washington was bitten by a sandbar shark in a tank on Monday. >> Read more trending news The diver, a trained volunteer at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital with a finger injury. Officials said he was alert and conscious after the incident.  The volunteer diver was in the water with a dive safety officer when the 4-foot-long sandbar shark bit him. It’s unclear what prompted the shark to bite. The dive safety officer said it was behaving normally before the encounter. The shark will remain in the 225,000-gallon South Pacific Aquarium exhibit. The zoo has canceled all open water dives until the Diving Control Board reviews what happened. The board is comprised of certified dive safety officers and instructors. There are three sandbar sharks at the zoo, as well as blacktip reef sharks, nurse sharks, a sand tiger shark and a Japanese wobbegong. >> Related: 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore In June, the sandbar sharks began showing different swimming patterns, prompting Point Defiance to halt dives that allowed visitors to swim outside a cage and kneel on the bottom of the tank. A six-month study found nothing wrong with the sharks, but officials declined to resume the dives. This is the first shark bite at Point Defiance since the shark exhibit opened in 1989.
  • McMaster: Trump shared ‘wholly appropriate’ information with Russia, didn’t know source
    McMaster: Trump shared ‘wholly appropriate’ information with Russia, didn’t know source
    White House National Security adviser H.R. McMaster on Tuesday denied reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russia during a meeting last week, telling reporters at a White House press briefing that only “wholly appropriate” information was shared. Trump, McMaster added, didn’t know where the information came from. “He wasn’t briefed on the source,” he said. >> Read more trending news Highly classified information related to the fight against the Islamic State was allegedly shared during a meeting Friday between Trump, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing unidentified sources. The disclosure included information that could jeopardize “a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State,” including the source's location and other identifying details, The Post reported. McMaster also attended the meeting. A photographer working for Russian state-owned media was allowed to photograph the meeting, but no American news agencies were given access. >> Related: WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting “In the context of that discussion, what the president discussed with the foreign minister is ... wholly appropriate,” McMaster said Tuesday, adding that Trump and Lavrov were discussing the threat of terrorism. “He’d also raised some difficult issues ... (and) then the president was emphasizing ‘Hey, we have some common interests here.” McMaster added that while Trump’s disclosure didn’t jeopardize national security, the story being leaked to news agencies did. “Our national security has been put at risk by those violating confidentiality,” McMaster said, again emphasizing that Trump did not disclose confidential information. “I think it’s important to investigate these sorts of things.” >> Related: Trump responds to reports that he revealed classified info to Russia The comments are similar to ones made by McMaster after The Post reported Monday about the meeting. Several other news agencies, including The New York Times and Reuters, also confirmed the reports, citing unidentified sources. “The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation,” McMaster told The Post. “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.” He reiterated his comments while addressing reporters at the White House later Monday. >> Related: What is code-word information, and what happens when it is revealed? 'At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that weren't already publicly known,' McMaster told reporters Monday, according to CNN. 'I was in the room. It didn't happen.' Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to address the controversy, writing that he had “the absolute right” to share “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.” “Plus, I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS and terrorism,” he wrote.
  • Sheriff’s Office seeks man after discovering his mother, brother dead at home 
    Sheriff’s Office seeks man after discovering his mother, brother dead at home 
    Investigators identified a person of interest Tuesday after the bodies of Martha Cardin, 75, and Steven Cardin, 55, were found Monday in a home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to a residence on Ravana Drive near South Goldenrod and Lake Underhill roads shortly after 3 p.m. to check on a woman who was uncharacteristically absent from several shifts at work, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said. 'The victims were discovered in the residence dead under suspicious circumstances,' she said. Investigators said Robert Joseph Cardin is a person of interest in the case. It;s believed he is driving a black Dodge Journey SUV with the Florida tag CJI-G21. If spotted, please call 911. Deputies said Cardin might have been involved in the incident and could be driving a 2016 Black Dodge Journey bearing Florida tag CJI G21. Anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 911, Watrel said. '(Investigators) want to talk to that person because they believe that person has information on the two deaths of the individuals that were found on Ravana Drive,' Watrel said. The victims' identities weren't released. The deaths remain under investigation. No other details were given. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477 and could qualify for a $5,000 reward.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.