Dyer thanks city workers for assistance in Pulse anniversary events

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he “was completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support” during the first anniversary of the June 12 Pulse nightclub shootings.

He took time today during the city council meeting to thank city workers who help to stage public events.

“So many of the things that get done, get done without notice,” he pointed out.

Public safety, transportation and park employees all worked to make sure the events at Lake Eola Park and other locales went off smoothly, he noted.

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan received applause at the meeting for her work with the LGBT community.