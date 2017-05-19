Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
91°
H 88
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
91°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 92° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Duck! Duck! Goose attacks!
Close

Duck! Duck! Goose attacks!

Duck! Duck! Goose attacks!
Photo Credit: @DHarb12

Duck! Duck! Goose attacks!

By: Joe Ruble
Photo Credit: @DHarb12

ORLANDO, Fla. -  The large birds at Lake Eola Park are not to be messed with, but one goose was especially cranky this morning. It was caught on video chasing a police officer around a parked car... at least three times!


It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt, except for maybe the officer’s pride as people witnessed him practically run from the attacking goose.

Playing along, the officer was shooting a video on his phone while the bird pursued him.


In case you are wondering, geese are territorial and are known the chase others that infringe on their area. The best way to stop a goose attack is to back away slowly and remain calm, according to some experts.


Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump told Russian officials firing 'nut job' Comey relieved pressure on him: report
    Trump told Russian officials firing 'nut job' Comey relieved pressure on him: report
    President Donald Trump told Russian officials during a meeting last week that firing FBI Director James Comey relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a report from The New York Times. >> Read more trending news Trump spoke about the decision to fire Comey one day after dismissing the top cop four years into his 10 year term as head of the FBI, The Times reported, citing a document that summarized the May 10 meeting. The document was read to the newspaper by an American official. The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared classified, sensitive information related to the fight against the Islamic State May 9 during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. The White House has denied the report. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered to provide lawmakers with a recording of the meeting to refute the report.
  • Report: White House official subject of Russia probe
    Report: White House official subject of Russia probe
    A senior White House official is a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign, the Washington Post has reported. Jared Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are current Trump administration officials who have acknowledged contact with Russian officials, according to the report. >> RELATED: Who are the key players in the Russia/Trump saga?
  • New: Mount Dora Police release video of McDonald’s robbery
    New: Mount Dora Police release video of McDonald’s robbery
    Police have released six videos of the early Thursday robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant. The employees and customers were herded to a freezer during the crime. Three suspects then fled and remain at large. The videos reveal that the men, wearing all black, were armed. One points a gun at a man who was sitting down eating, while another shows one of the robbers pulling a gun on a cashier. 911 calls from customers in the drive through alerted police to what was going on.  
  • New Orleans set to remove Robert E. Lee statue  
    New Orleans set to remove Robert E. Lee statue  
    The fourth and final Confederate-era monument is set to be removed by the city of New Orleans on Friday morning, the Times-Picayune reported.  >> Read more trending news Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue at Lee Circle was erected in 1884.  Streets near the monument were blocked off in preparation for the dismantling, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., CNN reported. In a news release, city officials said demonstrators will have a right to 'peaceful protest' and that 'out of an abundance of caution,' the city will be taking 'extraordinary security measures' to maintain order and protect the workers removing the monument, the Times-Picayune reported. The city started removing the landmarks in late April after the New Orleans City Council voted in 2015 to remove the four Confederate markers, CNN reported. Recent court rulings cleared the way for the monuments to be removed and relocated after spirited public debate. Workers took down a Confederate monument to Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard early Wednesday. Last week, the city removed a 6-foot statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from its pedestal.  An obelisk dedicated to the Battle of Liberty Place, which commemorated whites who tried to topple a biracial post-Civil War government, was dismantled on April 24, the New York Times reported. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will speak Friday afternoon about the city's efforts to remove the four Confederate monuments, the Times-Picayune reported. The statues will be put in storage while the city looks for a suitable place to display them, CNN reported.
  • Creationist sues National Park Service, Grand Canyon for religious discrimination
    Creationist sues National Park Service, Grand Canyon for religious discrimination
    A creationist trying to prove that the Earth is only thousands of years old and that the Grand Canyon was created by God in a few days filed a religious discrimination lawsuit against the National Park Service last week.   Andrew Snelling, described by The Atlantic as a prominent “young-Earth creationist,” claimed that the Park Service rejected his request to collect 50 to 60 fist-sized rocks from the canyon because of his beliefs. He said in the May 9 federal lawsuit that he sought to study sediment folds that he argued are unique to the Grand Canyon.  Snelling told the Phoenix New Times that he was not surprised by the reaction to his research but was disappointed.  “To say, 'No, you can't collect samples,' is really hindering investigation (of the Grand Canyon),” he said. “By being open, that's how science works.” >> Read more trending news Snelling, who lives in Kentucky, works for Answers in Genesis, a Christian nonprofit founded by Ken Ham, the man behind the Ark Encounter. The Ark Encounter is a Christianity-based theme park in Williamstown that includes a 510-foot long reproduction of Noah’s Ark.  Snelling and other Answers in Genesis employees believe that the Book of Genesis in the Bible is historically accurate and that God created the Earth in six days.  Snelling, a native of Australia who earned a doctorate in geology from the University of Sydney, argued in his lawsuit that he has previously completed multiple research projects in the Grand Canyon without issue. Research in Grand Canyon National Park is restricted, but officials grant permission for more than 80 research projects each year, according to the National Park Service.  Before a permit is granted or denied, a researcher must submit an application, a full research proposal and two peer reviews of the proposed study, the Park Service said on its website. Once the package is submitted, it is reviewed by the park’s research review team.  Snelling submitted his application package in November 2013 asking for permission to collect rock samples on river trips he planned for April and July of 2014. Those river trips were already approved by park officials, the lawsuit said.   The Park Service denied his permit to collect the rocks in March 2014, his complaint said. Read Snelling’s entire complaint here.  The lawsuit stated that Snelling’s package was sent to Karl Karlstrom, at the University of New Mexico; Ron Blakely, of Northern Arizona University; and Peter Huntoon, a University of Wyoming geologist. The complaint said that Karlstrom, who also believes the Grand Canyon is younger than most scientists believe, demonstrated “antipathy” for Snelling’s beliefs and suggested that he could find the same type of rocks he sought at alternate sites instead of the canyon.  Blakely wrote in his assessment of the project that “it is difficult to review such an outlandish proposal,” the lawsuit said. Huntoon wrote that reviewing the rocks would be fine, “just not processing the dead-end creationist material.”  “(It) is not a question of fairness to all points of view, but rather adherence to your narrowly defined institution mandate predicated in part on the fact that ours is a secular society as per our Constitution,” Huntoon wrote, according to the lawsuit.  Snelling’s complaint said that when he pushed back following the denial, park officials warned that collecting rocks without a permit would result in his being banned from further research in the park.  The complaint also referenced President Donald Trump’s May 4 executive order that promises protection of religious freedom from “undue interference by the federal government.” Snelling’s lawsuit, filed on his behalf by the Alliance Defending Freedom, argues that the National Park Service is violating his First Amendment rights to free speech and religious freedom, as well as his Fifth Amendment rights to due process and equal protection. The suit asks for a judge to order the Park Service to grant his permit and for the agency to pay his attorneys’ fees and a nominal financial award.  “I don’t really expect an apology,” Snelling told the New Times. “I just expect to have fair treatment. They need to be neutral in these world views.”
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.