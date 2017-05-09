A Marion County man led deputies on a chase while his three young children were home alone, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call Tuesday about a reckless driver on West Highway 40 in Dunnellon.

Dunellon police were already chasing the man, who they said refused to pull over.

Deputies began pursuing the driver as he began to swerve erratically across the road and drive east in the west lanes.

Stop sticks were used to flatten the vehicle’s tires and deputies were then able to stop the car.

The driver, Marc Tyson, 29, got out of the vehicle and told deputies his three children were home alone and had been since 10:30 p.m. the night before.

Deputies said Tyson’s two 4-year-olds and a 5-month-old had been home alone for about five hours.

Tyson had a blood-alcohol level of .202, according to a report.

He’s facing charges of DUI, fleeing and eluding an officer, resisting an officer without violence, and three counts of child neglect.

He’s being held in the Marion County Jail on a $13,000 bond.