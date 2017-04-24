ORLANDO, Fla. - Police records reveal that two teenage girls went on a ride for drugs, not donuts, as they first said before one fatally shot the other by accident.
The body of 15-year-old Melanie Medina was found on the side of Ziegler Road on April 11.
The driver, Ramsys Cruz Abreu, 22, has ben charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence although he was not holding the gun. The other teenager, not identified, said it was an accident and she was not charged.
A Crimeline tip helped deputies make the arrest and confiscate the car involved.
NEW details on death of 15yo girl. Accding to new affidavit Ramsys Cruz Abreu took Melanie Medina & another girl along for drug deal. #WFTV— Cuthbert Langley (@CLangleyWFTV) April 24, 2017
.@OrangeCoSheriff Jerry Demings announces that 15 year old Melanie Medina was shot by unnamed 16 year old girl in a car. @news965wdbo pic.twitter.com/Vskc6yBMMQ— Gene Wexler (@GeneWexler) April 13, 2017
