Drug dealers swept off the streets of west Volusia County

Detectives have been targeting street-level drug dealers across DeLand and Deltona, arresting 25 people on a Tuesday sweep.

“We will continue to come after these drug dealers who are peddling poison on our streets, destroying the lives of their customers and disrupting our quality of life in Volusia County,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “They can run, and they can hide, but we will find them – we won’t stop looking.”

Sixteen people were arrested in the “Operation Crack of Dawn” round-up. Nine others were arrested in the days leading up to it.

In addition to the 25 arrests, 12 more suspects are still wanted on outstanding warrants related to street-level drug sales.