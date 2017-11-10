Driverless shuttle in Las Vegas crashes within hours of debut

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -
It was an auspicious start for the driverless shuttle in Las Vegas.
During its first hour of service in downtown, the shuttle was involved in a collision with a delivery truck, KSNV reported.
There were no reports of injuries, and the driver of the truck was cited by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, KSNV reported.
Less than two hours earlier, city officials unveiled the shuttle, making Las Vegas the first city in the United States to have a self-driving shuttle operating in real-time traffic, Fox News reported.
There is no cost to ride the shuttle, which seats eight passengers with seatbelts and can immediately brake automatically or manually if anything gets in its path, Fox News reported.
I was on the inaugural ride of the first driverless shuttle operating in traffic in downtown Las Vegas. And no, it didn’t crash (until later). https://t.co/qw59n3Hb4Y #vegas #dtlv #technews pic.twitter.com/bEUEdG2zEw— Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 9, 2017
