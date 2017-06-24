Driverless boat washes ashore in Daytona Beach

A 36-foot boat washed ashore on a Volusia County beach without a driver Saturday morning, beach safety officials said.
No one was on board the boat when it washed ashore near the Silver Beach entrance of Daytona Beach around 11 a.m., beach safety officials said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Daytona Beach Fire Department, and beach safety officials are investigating the boat.
Investigators have not determined how the boat came to wash ashore—or if anyone is missing from it.
This is a developing story and Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs will have the latest on Eyewitness News at 6.
On @WFTV Volusia Co Beach Safety: the empty Ethel-Jeanne crash landed full speed on2 shore, its officers had 2climb aboard & turn off engine pic.twitter.com/5Bp7VaLb5u— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) June 24, 2017
On @WFTV @MyFWC @DaytonaBeachFD @VolusiaBeach Safety on scene after empty boat washes up this morning near Silver Beach entrance pic.twitter.com/xJpYp3uWYA— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) June 24, 2017
On @WFTV 36 ft driverless boat draws crowd after washing up along #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/AO7jgbTkdc— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) June 24, 2017
