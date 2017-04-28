SANFORD, Fla. - During the past few years, several new businesses, including bars and breweries, have moved into downtown Sanford.
While some residents see it as a sign of the city’s economic growth, there are many people living in and around downtown who complain the situation is just too noisy.
Barbara Tighe bought her home in downtown Sanford in October, before the newest bar, the Stranded Sailor Pub, opened.
“It’s been a living nightmare for me,” she said. “It’s midnight and my walls are rattling and I turn on the TV in my bedroom to kind of drown it out and it doesn’t help.”
Pub customer Greg Gronemeier said he was glad to see downtown Sanford prospering.
“There were a lot of empty storefronts up and down the street and I’m glad that they’re filling them up with kinda cool spots,” he said. “Sanford is really coming on.”
Other neighbors told Channel 9 that the noise wasn’t that bad, especially since it only happens on the weekend.
Tighe worries, though, that more people will flock to downtown on Friday and Saturday nights and make the situation worse.
“Other than Friday and Saturday, I love it here,” she said. “But Friday and Saturday nights make it totally unbearable.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself