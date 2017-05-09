Downtown Orlando witnesses GOP healthcare bill protest

Chanting “Shame, shame” on the House Republicans who passed a healthcare reform bill, a group of about 50 Floridians stood on a downtown Orlando street corner during the noon hour to decry the changes coming to Obamacare.

“Healthcare is not about pieces of paper, ideology or politics, it’s about people and their lives or their death,” said rally organizer Melanie Golden. “This is really important. this is really (about) somebody’s preexisting condition,” she added.

Close gravestones at healthcare rally

The rally was held outside the downtown Orlando office of Sen. Marco Rubio. Participants were signing letters to be delivered to his staff, as the Senate takes up the House bill.

Opponents of the GOP plan said it would effectively prevent many Floridians from being able to afford healthcare coverage, because they fear people with pre-existing conditions would be placed in high risk pools that no doubt would charge higher premiums.

Some cancer victims offered testimonials at the event.

Close Children at healthcare bill rally

Rachel Raum brought a handful of children to the rally, saying it was a lesson for them “to learn to stand up to bullies.”

There were several speakers, including one who turned the rally into an anti-Rick Scott event, urging the gathering to vote to defeat a Republican effort to replace Democratic Senator Bill Nelson. Scott has not yet announced his political intentions after he leaves the Governor’s Mansion in 2018.

Click to here to see more coverage on our Facebook page.