LEESBURG, Fla. - Two men, from rival motorcycle clubs, were shot three times each at a Leesburg gas station Saturday evening, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the Circle K on Main Street, police said.
David R. Donovan, 41, and Marc E. Knotts, 48, have non-life-threatening injuries, police said Sunday.
Police said one of the men was wearing a ballistic vest at the time of the shooting, but police did not identify which victim.
Watch: Leesburg annual Bikefest gets underway
Police said the shooting was related to a dispute between two motorcycle clubs, but the names of the clubs have not been released. Police said one club is local and the other is from out of town.
The Leesburg Bikefest is taking place this weekend, just 3 miles from the shootings.
Police would not say if the bikers were coming or going to Bikefest.
"I think this is the first violence of this nature that we've had in 21 years. It's just an aberration," said Bert Hogan, with Grand Gator. It's disgusting that some idiot, yahoos, come in and do something like this. It's not what Leesburg is."
Photos: Leesburg Bikefest 2017
Police stressed that the shooting was an isolated incident that happened outside of Bikefest. Police said enhanced law enforcement presence remains at the event, which ends Sunday.
Photos: Two people from rival motorcycle clubs shot
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Watch video of the crime scene below:
On @WFTV @IozziJoe says one of 2 men shot was wearing a ballistic vest. Both were shot 3 times and in stable condition #wftv6— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) April 30, 2017
On @WFTV @IozziJoe Police say injuries to 2 rival bikers shot near @LeesburgBike aren't life threatening, still not releasing club IDs— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) April 30, 2017
On @WFTV @LeesburgBike enthusiasts say shooting suspects don't reflect great event or its faithful & should, "just get the hell out of here" pic.twitter.com/igwdETIAaW— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) April 30, 2017
On @WFTV Shooting 3 miles away sparks greater @IozziJoe presence at @LeesburgBike fest #WFTV6 pic.twitter.com/HadDpdZMBs— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) April 30, 2017
Here's what my seeing at the scene. Just saw a man in handcuffs & put in the back of a police vehicle @WFTV pic.twitter.com/9TzxHNoknP— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) April 30, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself