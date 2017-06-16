Dog owners urged to get pets vaccinated for highly-contagious dog flu

Spending time with his dog Henry is the highlight of Paul Schetzle’s day.

Schetzle rescued Henry from a kill shelter three years ago and they've had a great relationship ever since.

Four to five times a week, he makes it a point to stop at Lake Druid dog park to let Henry run around.

“He’s super energetic. He loves to cuddle, he loves the track dirt in the house,” Schetzle said.

Schetzle learned taking Henry to dog parks or other areas where pets may gather may not be as safe with 30 cases of canine influenza cases reported across the state.

Veterinarians urge their pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated, especially if they frequent pet-populated areas like dog parks.

They are also encouraging pet owners who live in apartment buildings to get their animals vaccinated as well.

“We have diagnosed in our hospital three cases already with one mortality,” said Dr. Juan Patino, of the Kirkpatrick Vetrinarian Hospital in Orlando.

He said now is the time to get your pet vaccinated because canine influenza, or H3N2, can live and be transmitted while on surfaces, and when a sick dog sneezes, it can be airborne for up to 48 hours.

“If you have friends who come and visit you, and they come from an area where they were exposed to it, they might bring it to your pet,” said Patino.

“I'm not going to lie, I mean I come in contact with other dogs without him being there.”

While Schetzle has already vaccinated Henry, Patino urges other dog owners to do the same.

“It is not expensive, it is very effective and very safe,” Patino said.

He said symptoms of canine influenza are similar to the flu.

Dogs will start by coughing, sneezing, have a lack of appetite and a high fever