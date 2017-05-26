Dog flu concerns increase in Central Florida

Veterinarians across Central Florida are warning dog owners to get their pets vaccinated because of a spike in influenza.

The dog flu spreads quickly and veterinarians told Channel 9’s Jeff Deal that if owners go to someplace like a dog kennel or dog park, they recommend the vaccine.

Annie Jacobs takes Sadie, her 8-month-old dog, to the dog park every day.

"She's got a whole crew she likes to hang with,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the dogs share everything, but she hopes the flu isn’t one of them.

"I'd never heard of the doggie flu. I'm a medical student. I'm pretty familiar with the human flu, but not the dog flu,” Jacobs said.

Underhill Animal Hospital recommends most dog owners vaccinate against it.

"If they board here, we require the influenza vaccine,” said Dr. Jill Rymut-Andrade, with Underhill Animal Hospital.

Rymut-Andrade said the canine flu first became a problem in northern states, but it's starting to show up in Florida.

Dogs can be sick up to four days before symptoms like fever, sniffing and coughing.

Rymut-Andrade said even cats are getting the virus.

The vet told Eyewitness News that if the flu is left untreated, fewer than 10 percent of dogs will die from it. The flu makes them very miserable, just like when people get the flu.