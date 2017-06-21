The man accused in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Orange County girl told police her 16-year-old friend was the one who told him to leave the girl's body on the side of the road, according to new documents released about the case.

Investigators said Melanie Medina was accidentally killed by the16-year-old friend, but they’ve charged Ramsys Cruz Abreu, 22, in her death, saying it is his fault the girl died.

Cruz Abreu told police he met the teenager at a Wendy’s restaurant four days before she died.

He said they talked for 20 minutes, and after hearing Melanie had family troubles, he allowed her to spend a few nights in his apartment.

“I got a little sister and I wouldn’t want her, my little sister, in the streets like that,” he said.

Cruz Abreu told police that on April 10, Melanie asked him to pick up a friend he only knew as "La Diabla," which is Spanish for, “the Devil.”

The trio drove to a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop.

In an interview with police, Cruz Abreu said he heard a loud bang.

Melanie’s friend was sitting behind her in the back seat, according to Cruz Abreu.

Police have since said Melanie’s friend dropped the gun, and it fired as she tried to catch it.

In the first interview with police, Cruz Abreu denied seeing what happened.

“I was not looking to the back. I was about to turn off the car to get out and eat, and that’s when I heard the bang,” said Cruz Abreu, according to the report. “As soon as I looked to the side, that’s when everything started.”

He also told investigators he used military training to try and save the girl as he drove out of the parking lot.

“It just remind(ed) me back in the days of the Navy, loud (expletive) bang, and that’s when I see to the side she grabbed her side and started screaming,” said Cruz Abreu.

When asked why he didn’t call police, Cruz Abreu said he was scared.

“I mean, you just (have to) understand when you’re in that position, you’re not thinking straight. You’re not. You’re scared,” Cruz Abreu said.

He also told police it wasn’t his gun, but investigators determined that wasn’t true, documents said.

Instead of calling 911, he and the 16-year-old girl then drove to Ziegler Road, where he said the girl told him to dump Melanie’s body.

Cruz Abreu then dropped the 16-year-old girl off at her home.

“And then she told me to forget it ever happened. She just walks away,” he said.

Investigators said Melanie died fairly soon after she was shot.

Cruz Abreu said he made it through three stoplights before she died.

He has been charged with manslaughter, unlawful disposal of human remains, tampering with evidence and possession of cannabis.