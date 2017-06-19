Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
H 81
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
Mostly Cloudy
H 81° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 88° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
DMV computer system issues cause delays Monday, officials say
Close

DMV computer system issues cause delays Monday, officials say

DMV computer system issues cause delays Monday, officials say

DMV computer system issues cause delays Monday, officials say

Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Monday that motor vehicle computer systems were experiencing lags, causing delays at offices across the state.

The DHSMV announced the problem on Twitter Monday afternoon.

The only system impacted was vehicle registration, officials said.

Driver’s license, title, law enforcement and online services were not impacted, the department said.

Virgil Akins was at the Orange County Tax Collector's Office Monday to renew his vehicle registration.

What was supposed to take a few minutes, ended up taking several hours.

"When I walked in the door, they said I only had 20-some minutes (in line)," Akins said. "That was at 12:30 p.m. Here it is now at 3 p.m. and we still don't have any license plates."

Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph said the issue started on the state level and there was not much that could be done locally.

"We're the face of the business, and all the data is controlled in Tallahassee," Randolph said. "There's not much we can do immediately."

Unfortunately, he did not see the problem being rectified quickly.

"This could be an ongoing issue for us for the next couple of days, I'm sure," Randolph said. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Ohio teenager electrocuted in Lake Erie, dies in freak accident
    Ohio teenager electrocuted in Lake Erie, dies in freak accident
    An Ohio teenager died in a freak accident in Lake Erie after he was electrocuted while trying to save his struggling father and the family dog, authorities said. >> Read more trending news Evan Currie, 19, from Dublin, Ohio, had just arrived Friday at a marina on South Bass Island, a popular summer resort in western Lake Erie, with his family on their 33-foot boat. The Curries plugged their boat in for shore power when the family dog fell overboard. The father, Jeffrey Currie, jumped in after the dog and began struggling in the water, according to WJW TV. That’s when Evan and his brother went in after their father. They, too, began struggling in the water. When the shore power was turned off everyone made it out of the water except Evan. He was given CPR, but did not survive, officials said. An investigation is underway by the Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    One of the largest meth labs ever busted in the state of Georgia is no longer in business. >> Read more trending news Deputies in Coweta County and federal agents say they uncovered hundreds of pounds of the drug, worth millions of dollars, at a home in Palmetto, Georgia.  DEA agents raided the house last week. They say a man, woman and three young children were living in the home. Inside, agents say they found 310 pounds of methamphetamine. On the street, that’s worth between two and half and three million dollars.
  • Big rainmaker targeting Fla. Panhandle, northern Gulf Coast
    Big rainmaker targeting Fla. Panhandle, northern Gulf Coast
    A real rainmaker is forming in the southern Gulf of Mexico with expectations that it will be bringing flooding rain to the northern Gulf Coast by later this week.  The Florida Panhandle, being east of where it may come ashore, is expected to see a lot of rain, perhaps 8 inches or more.  A Tropical Storm Warning was issued by the National Hurricane Center on Monday afternoon for parts of Louisiana’s shoreline, but the system is large enough to affect all five states in some form.  The storm could be felt there within 24 to 36 hours. Governor Rick Scott’s office offered this comment today: “With severe weather including heavy rain and flooding expected across the Florida Panhandle this week, families in Northwest Florida should remain alert to local news and weather updates and make sure they have a plan. “I have been monitoring the storm system in the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to receive briefings on possible impacts to our state. Tonight, I will be reaching out to emergency management officials in counties across Northwest Florida to ensure they have everything they need in anticipation of this severe weather system. “This is a reminder to all Floridians of the dangerous weather our state faces during hurricane season and the importance of getting a plan to keep your family safe,” said Scott.
  • Who is Karen Handel?
    Who is Karen Handel?
    Karen Handel won a spot in the 6th Congressional District runoff on June 20 by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote to take second place in a field of 18 candidates.  As the first Republican to serve as Georgia secretary of state, Handel had the highest name recognition among the special election’s 11 Republicans hopefuls, and she was able to finish among the top GOP candidates in fundraising by taking in about $463,000 ahead of the April 18 election. >> Read more trending news   National leaders in both major parties agreed the Georgia race is a prime test run for the 2018 election cycle, because the affluent, well-educated district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must win over to have any chance at reclaiming a House majority and winning more governor's races. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV Handel promised to cut spending, repeal Obamacare and reduce regulations when she announced her candidacy in the 6th Congressional District special election.  While she held President Donald Trump at arm’s length leading up to the initial election, she has embraced the president since gaining a spot in the runoff. He, in turn, participated in a fundraiser for her campaign late last month while he was in Atlanta for the National Rifle Association convention.  With the special election gaining national attention, the national GOP is using all of its resources to make sure Handel wins the seat. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan came to Atlanta to show his support for Handel. Vice President Mike Pence is also slated to come to Atlanta in June to stump for Handel. A political action committee backed by Ryan funneled more than $2 million into attacks on Ossoff, mostly tying him to national Democrats such as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Handel, meanwhile, called Ossoff Pelosi's 'hand-picked' candidate. Pelosi remains an unpopular figure in the district, which includes GOP-leaning territory in three metro Atlanta counties: Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb. Throughout her campaign, Handel has worked to gain the support of past rivals from previous campaigns.  Handel narrowly lost a battle for the GOP nomination for governor in 2010. She was the top vote-getter in the primary but lost the runoff to Nathan Deal. In 2014, she ran for an open U.S. Senate seat but finished in third place in the Republican primary.  In between those races, she served a short stint in a leadership role with the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation before resigning when it reversed its decision to cut ties with the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood.  Her resume also includes leading the Fulton County Commission as its chairwoman; working in the office of Marilyn Quayle, the wife of then-Vice President Dan Quayle; and serving as deputy chief of staff to then-Gov. Sonny Perdue.  A financial disclosure shows that Handel has more than $300,000 in assets, mostly from several investment accounts and mutual funds. She said her consulting firm, Handel Strategy Group, earned about $10,000 last year and is worth between $15,000 and $50,000. Another firm owned by her husband, Steve, the text-messaging service TextGov, is valued at less than $50,000. The Associated Press and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
  • Who is Jon Ossoff?
    Who is Jon Ossoff?
    Jon Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory in the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, drawing 48.1 percent of the vote. That put the Democrat in the June 20 runoff.  >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV Ossoff led an 18-candidate field of Republicans, Democrats and independents, the entire slate placed on a single ballot to choose a successor to Republican Tom Price, who resigned to join Trump's administration as health secretary. >> Read more trending news National leaders in both major parties agreed the Georgia race is a prime test run for the 2018 election cycle, because the affluent, well-educated district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must win over to have any chance at reclaiming a House majority and winning more governor's races. Ossoff has tried to capitalize on anti-Trump energy while still appealing to independents and moderate Republicans in the conservative district. Ossoff acknowledges that he lives a few miles south of the district, in Atlanta, so that his girlfriend is closer to her work at Emory University's medical complex. Until he joined the race in January, Ossoff was unknown to most Democrats even in metro Atlanta. But he entered the crowded field with endorsements from U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and John Lewis and $250,000 in cash. He parlayed that into an unprecedented $8.3 million fundraising haul, with donations from across the country, and he emerged as face in the resistance to President Donald Trump.  Ossoff’s interest in politics was first stirred as a 17-year-old student at the Paideia School when he read Lewis’ autobiography and was moved to ask the congressman for a job. That turned into an internship in the Atlanta Democrat’s Washington office. As a student at Georgetown University, Ossoff volunteered for Johnson’s 2006 campaign to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Cynthia McKinney. Ossoff rose to become the deputy communications chief of the campaign, and after Johnson’s congressional victory, Ossoff worked as a legislative aide to the new congressman.  After leaving Johnson’s office, Ossoff — who also is a graduate of the London School of Economics — joined a filmmaking firm, and the topics of his documentaries include corrupt judges in Ghana and atrocities that the Islamic State committed in Iraq.  A financial disclosure shows Ossoff has more than $1.7 million in assets, including more than $250,000 in Apple stock and an additional $50,000 in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway investment firm. His England-based documentary company, Insight TWI, is valued at more than $250,000. He also has a stake of at least $50,000 in NWC Partnership, a solar panel installation firm. The Associated Press and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.