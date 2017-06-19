DMV computer system issues cause delays Monday, officials say

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Monday that motor vehicle computer systems were experiencing lags, causing delays at offices across the state.

The DHSMV announced the problem on Twitter Monday afternoon.

The only system impacted was vehicle registration, officials said.

Driver’s license, title, law enforcement and online services were not impacted, the department said.

Virgil Akins was at the Orange County Tax Collector's Office Monday to renew his vehicle registration.

What was supposed to take a few minutes, ended up taking several hours.

"When I walked in the door, they said I only had 20-some minutes (in line)," Akins said. "That was at 12:30 p.m. Here it is now at 3 p.m. and we still don't have any license plates."

Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph said the issue started on the state level and there was not much that could be done locally.

"We're the face of the business, and all the data is controlled in Tallahassee," Randolph said. "There's not much we can do immediately."

Unfortunately, he did not see the problem being rectified quickly.

"This could be an ongoing issue for us for the next couple of days, I'm sure," Randolph said.