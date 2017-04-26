NASCAR workers replant trees, shrubs after Hurricane Matthew 

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Employees of Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR grabbed shovels and planted trees and greenery at City Island River Walk in Daytona Beach, as part of NASCAR’s Race to Green initiative.
The tree planting program “is a call-to-action for fans and the industry to donate trees that will be planted across the country as well as in areas recently devastated by natural disasters,” according to an announcement from DIS.
On Wednesday, about 50 employees helped to plant 31 live oak trees and 250 marigolds, as well as rose bushes and trailing yellow lantanas.
The group visited the City Island area for the second year in a row due to the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.
Nationally, with over 400,000 trees planted, the program offsets carbon emissions from NASCAR racing for the next 40 years.
