Director Clint Eastwood moves from planes to trains

The Hollywood Reporter says Director Clint Eastwood will make a movie out of the terror attack on a train twarted by three people. Three Americans, Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone were on the train running from Brussels to Paris in 2015, when they overpowered a man with an AK-47.
The film will be based on the book “The 15:17 to Paris: The Trust Story of A Terrorist, A Train and Three American Heros. No casting information is out yet.
Eastwood does well with hero stories. Sully made $240 million at the global box office, while American Sniper earned $547 million and made Bradley Cooper a household name. Eastwood is also working on the true story of aid worker Jessica Buchanan, who was kidnapped by Somali pirates.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself