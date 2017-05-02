Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the death of a K-9 inside a hot Sebastian police vehicle Friday, the Melbourne Police Department said.

The dog, named Diesel, was found dead in Melbourne, where the officer lives, police said.

Investigators haven't identified the officer who was caring for the K-9, but police called the death a devastating situation.

"It's just a tragic accident," Melbourne police Lt. Cheryl Trainer said. "We're working on multiple sections of the investigation."

Diesel was one of four K-9s in the department and had been with the department for about a year.

The state attorney's office will determine if charges will be filed.

The Sebastian Police Department released the following statement on Diesel's death:

As many of you have heard we suffered a tragic loss of one of our beloved K-9's on Friday April 28, 2017. The incident occurred in Melbourne Florida. The situation is being investigated by the Melbourne Police Department and when their investigation is over, an administrative investigation will occur here with the Sebastian Police Department. Our entire department is saddened by Diesel's tragic death; please keep us in your thoughts and prayers. More information will be released when available.