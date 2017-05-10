Two men were arrested Tuesday after deputies said one of them broke into a woman’s apartment, choked her, threw her on the ground and stole her laptop.

When deputies arrived at the apartment in the 500 block of Edgerly Place, the victim was crying, shaking and wrapped in a towel, according to a report.

She told deputies she had just gotten out of the shower and was walking to her closet when a man who had broken into her home grabbed her and pushed her to the floor. He then told her to “get up” and the victim remembered her cellphone was still in the bathroom, a report said.

She said she ran to go grab it, but he stopped her by holding the bathroom door open.

The man, later identified as Travis Weeks, asked the victim if she had cash and when she told him no, he grabbed her by the throat with both hands and choked her against a wall, a report said.

She said he then slapped her in the face and then apologized.

The women told Weeks she had credit cards, and that’s when she said he ripped off her towel and pushed her on the bed.

The victim kicked Weeks in the groin and he grabbed her in a headlock and began to choke her again, a report said.

After throwing her back down on the bed, she said he took her cellphone and laptop, asked for the passwords and left her home.

The victim said she noticed her sliding glass door was shattered.

The woman ran outside and flagged down a woman in a car, who called 911.

Deputies found Weeks and another man, Rasheen Jones, at a nearby apartment complex with the laptop.

Witnesses said they saw Jones and Weeks trying to hide from police.

Weeks was arrested and charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, grand theft and resisting arrest.