Deputies: Vandals burglarize 19 vehicles near I-Drive

Vandals burglarized at least 19 vehicles early Monday near the heart of Orlando's tourism district, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident was reported shortly after 3:15 a.m. at the Westwood Suites on Westwood Boulevard near International Drive, deputies said.
RIGHT NOW: This is what neighbors woke up to this morning in Westwood Suites area. @OrangeCountyShe say 19 cars were broken into! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZWd25bYNW2— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 8, 2017
Victims told Channel 9 that the culprits smashed vehicle windows.
"That's Orlando for you," victim Trista Behr said. "And they didn't take anything. They just rummaged through everything."
Investigators said that it appears nothing was stolen from the vehicles. They said the incident could be a case of widespread vandalism.
No other details were given.
