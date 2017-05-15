A man accused of setting a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on fire last year has been arrested.

Frederick Davis, 40, of Daytona Beach, was arrested in Seminole County, where he’s being held on charges out of Seminole, Volusia and Orange counties.

The patrol car was set on fire in September while it was being serviced at a shop in Holly Hill, deputies said.

Another car also caught fire.

Deputies said they found evidence linking Davis to the scene, and they tracked him down through 911 calls from a person claiming responsibility for the fires.

They said the caller said he wanted to leave a message for then-Sheriff elect Mike Chitwood that the fire was a “welcome mat” for the new sheriff.

The call was traced to a stolen phone.

Detectives compared a 2015 courtroom recording with audio of Davis’ voice to the 911 call, and the voices matched, deputies said.

Davis was being held without bond Monday at the Seminole County Jail on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude , in addition to several other charges carrying a total bond of $128,000.