Deputies: Shots fired during fight at Orange County Waffle House

Shots were fired early Monday when a fight broke out at a Waffle House near the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy heard the gunfire shortly after 3 a.m. at West Colonial Drive and North Hiawassee Road, investigators said.

The deputy said he saw cars racing to leave the restaurant parking lot and people scattering after the gunfire.

Photos: Shots fired during fight at Pine Hills Waffle House

One of the restaurant's front windows was broken, but it wasn't because of the gunfire, deputies said.

Investigators were seen searching for evidence at a nearby 7-Eleven. It's unknown how the two scenes are connected.

One person was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how that person was injured.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.