Investigators identified a person of interest Tuesday after the bodies of his 75-year-old mother and his 55-year-old brother were found in a home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called shortly after 3 p.m. Monday to a home on Ravana Drive near South Goldenrod and Lake Underhill roads to check on Martha Cardin, who was uncharacteristically absent from work, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

The bodies of Martha Cardin and her son, Steven Cardin, were found in the home under suspicious circumstances, Watrel said.

Two dead on Ravana Dr and detectives seeking Robert Joseph Cardin driving a 2016 Black Dodge Journey bearing Florida tag CJI-G21. pic.twitter.com/nwRNmHElae — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 16, 2017

Investigators said Robert Joseph Cardin, another of Martha Cardin's sons, is a person of interest in the case. Detectives have deemed the deaths homicides, deputies said.

Willy Schmitt, Martha Cardin's brother, told Channel 9 that although there was tension in the household, he never thought his sister and his nephew would end up dead.

"It is such a shame, because she was such a good person," he said.

Schmitt said he believes that the brothers' continuous arguing might have triggered the victims' deaths.

"He kept telling me, 'I'm going to kill that son of a 'b.' I am going to kill him,'" he said. "They fought all the time."

Deputies said Robert Cardin might have been involved in the incident and could be driving a black 2016 Dodge Journey bearing Florida tag CJI G21.

.@OrangeCoSheriff Ravana Drive incident now a double homicide. @RRamosWFTV is live at noon. He just spoke to a Cardin family member @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Q0FdXFcAYJ — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) May 16, 2017

Anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 911, Watrel said.

Investigators believe that he has information about the deaths of his mother and brother, she said.

"Steven really didn't want him there, and he was trying to push him out of the house," Schmitt said. "You are not going to get away with this."

The deaths remain under investigation.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477 and could qualify for a $5,000 reward.