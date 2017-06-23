A rash of vehicle burglaries was reported early Friday in several subdivisions near Ocoee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The car burglaries were reported at about 1:45 a.m. in neighborhoods near West Colonial Drive and Good Homes Road, investigators said.

Photos: Deputies search Orange County lake for car burglar

.@OrangeCoSheriff searching for 1 car burglary suspect who ran into Lake Sherwood. 2 people in custody. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/V3yGSrYL2u — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWFTV) June 23, 2017

Deputies said they arrested two men, but a third man who was hiding in a shed at a nearby Lowe's store ran into Lake Sherwood.

Investigators are using a helicopter, an airboat and a second boat to search for the man.

No other details were given.

Check back for updates to this developing story, and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News.