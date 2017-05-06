It’s been 24 hours since Orange County deputies released a composite sketch of an attempted kidnapper and he still has not been caught.

Orange County deputies said a man tried to grab the woman Tuesday morning as she jogged on Jay Blanchard Trail.

The victim told deputies she was running around 11:30 a.m. when a man in a silver sedan got out of the passenger side and tried to grab her.

It happened on the trail on the west side of Dean Road.

Deputies said they didn’t release the information to the public until Friday because the victim was traumatized and that they wanted to get the composite sketch right.

Jackie Justice told Channel 9’s Cierra Putman that she often works out and enjoys nature on the Econ River Trail. She said she had no idea about the attempted abduction.

“Nope, I haven't seen anything. If you hadn't told me I wouldn't know,” Justice said.

Eyewitness News didn’t find any flyers around the trail warning people about the attempted abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest.