A son who is considered a person of interest in a double homicide Monday has been arrested in New York.

Robert Joseph Cardin was arrested by Suffolk County, New York, police Friday on a probation violation warrant from Volusia County, investigators said.

Deputies were called shortly after 3 p.m. Monday to a home on Ravana Drive, near South Goldenrod and Lake Underhill roads to check on Martha Cardin, who was uncharacteristically absent from work at Florida hospital, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

The bodies of Martha Cardin, 75, and her son, Steven Cardin, 55 were found in the home. Deputies ruled their deaths a homicide.

Robert Cardin was driving a black Dodge Journey Crossroad, which deputies said they believed he was driving.

Orange County deputies are in New York to question Robert Cardin.

