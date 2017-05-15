A Marion County man accused of sexually battering an 8-year-old girl has been arrested, deputies said.

Sydney Allan Markland, 68, also known as Dread is accused of luring the girl into his home in July 2016 and assaulting her, deputies said.

The girl said Markland lives in her neighborhood at Bahia Loop in Ocala and she said she knew him only in passing, deputies said.

DNA samples from victim’s clothing tied Markland to the crime, deputies said.

Markland told detectives that the girl was dressed provocatively and her actions suggested that she was consenting to sexual contact, deputies said. Markland told detectives that his culture is different and that his actions were acceptable.

Detectives believe that Markland might have sexually battered other children because he admitted to being familiar with other children in the neighborhood, investigators said.

Markland is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about other possible victims about Markland is asked to call Detective Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Channel 9's Cierra Putman is following this developing stoyr. Follow her on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for the latest.