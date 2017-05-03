Deputies: Man, 19, who shot at deputy in Palm Coast surrenders

A 19-year-old man accused of opening fire at a Flagler County deputy in a drive-by shooting Monday has turned himself in to Putnam County authorities, officials said.

Phillip Joseph Haire Jr. was was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

The deputy was called at about 5 p.m. to the home on London Drive Monday, and while the deputy was at the front door of the home, gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle, investigators said.

Detectives said the deputy’s vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.

After the shooting, Haire wrecked the vehicle he was driving and carjacked another driver, investigators said.

Haire turned himself in at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Jeneen Haire, the suspect's mother, told Channel 9 that she believes her son was shooting at her because she said he had just gotten into a fight with his father, who was filling out a police report.

She said her son called his sister after the argument and threatened to return home, where he wasn't welcome.

"My husband says, 'There he is right there. There's the white car coming,'" Jeneen Haire said. "All (of a) sudden, the window comes down, the gun comes out and then Phil starts shooting."

Read: Deputies: Flagler County father arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing son

Jeneen Haire said her son has been on a downward spiral.

"That was a terrifying situation," she said. "It hurt my heart, and I know my baby needs help."

Jail records said Philip Haire has faced numerous charges in multiple arrests, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence and marijuana possession.

Jeneen Haire hopes her son can receive treatment for mental health issues.

"If you get to the point where you shoot at your mother, then that is a kid that needs freaking help," she said. "As a mother, I'm just asking someone to get him some mental help. I don't know how to do it."

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office did not immediately say what charges Philip Haire will be facing.