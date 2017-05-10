A man who pointed a gun at another driver behind a Publix grocery store after a fender bender near Kissimmee was arrested Tuesday evening in Polk County, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

A relative recognized Carlos Luis Mercado and notified authorities, investigators said.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, recorded the incident, which shows Mercado walking toward the vehicle with a gun drawn, Osceola County Capt. Jacob Ruiz said.

The incident started with a minor crash involving the victim and a black Hyundai Elantra, Ruiz said.

Deputies said the Mercado who was driving the Hyundai tried to flee the scene, but the victim followed in an attempt to get a photo of its license plate.

Mercado stopped behind a Publix on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Partin Settlement Road, deputies said.

Investigators said Mercado got out, wielding a gun, and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

Deputies said the suspect’s car was later determined to be stolen from Osceola County on March 11.

Mercado told deputies that he borrowed the car from a friend two weeks ago.

No other details were given.

Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich is following this developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.