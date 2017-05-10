Deputies: Man who brandished gun after crash near Kissimmee arrested

A man who pointed a gun at another driver behind a Publix grocery store after a fender-bender near Kissimmee was arrested Tuesday evening, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, recorded the incident, which shows the suspect walking toward the vehicle with gun drawn, Osceola County Capt. Jacob Ruiz said.

The incident started with a minor crash involving the victim and a black Hyundai Elantra, Ruiz said.

Deputies said the driver of the Hyundai tried to flee the scene but the victim followed in an attempt to get a photo of its license plate.

The driver of the Hyundai stopped behind the Publix on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Partin Settlement Road, deputies said.

Investigators said he then got out, wielding a gun, and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

Deputies said the suspect’s car was later determined to be stolen in Osceola County on March 11.

No other details were given.