Deputies: Man stabbed by co-worker after wearing wrong shoes to work

A South Carolina man who wore the wrong pair of shoes to work was stabbed by a fellow employee, angered because he would have to do twice as much on the job, police said.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the man came to work at Teknor Apex sometime between midnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning, WNHS reported. When supervisors decided to send the man home because of his improper footwear, that angered 50-year-old Darron Jackson, police said.

According to police, Jackson was upset because he would have to do double the work on the late shift and stabbed his fellow worker, WNHS reported. Deputies said another employee intervened and also was stabbed by Jackson, the television station reported.

Jackson was charged with attempted murder, police said.