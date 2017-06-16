Listen Live
clear-night
73°
H 86
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
73°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 86° L 71°
  • clear-night
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Deputies: Man stabbed by co-worker after wearing wrong shoes to work
Close

Deputies: Man stabbed by co-worker after wearing wrong shoes to work

Deputies: Man stabbed by co-worker after wearing wrong shoes to work
Photo Credit: Lauren County Sheriff's Office
Darron Jackson.

Deputies: Man stabbed by co-worker after wearing wrong shoes to work

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Lauren County Sheriff's Office

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. -  A South Carolina man who wore the wrong pair of shoes to work was stabbed by a fellow employee, angered because he would have to do twice as much on the job, police said.

>> Read more trending news

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the man came to work at Teknor Apex sometime between midnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning, WNHS reported. When supervisors decided to send the man home because of his improper footwear, that angered 50-year-old Darron Jackson, police said.

According to police, Jackson was upset because he would have to do double the work on the late shift and stabbed his fellow worker, WNHS reported. Deputies said another employee intervened and also was stabbed by Jackson, the television station reported.

Jackson was charged with attempted murder, police said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Couple says neighbor killed dog over work boot
    Couple says neighbor killed dog over work boot
    A couple in Carroll County is distraught after they said their neighbor, who is a firefighter, shot and killed their dog over a work boot. The couple said their neighbor walked onto their property Wednesday night and shot their dog, Junior, point-blank. >> Read more trending news  'All I heard was the gunshot come off, and I come around and see Junior laying on the ground,' Anthony Hogan said. According to the Sheriff's Office report, the neighbor, a deputy with the Carroll County Fire Department, told deputies he believed one of the couple's dogs took his work boot. He said he walked next door and Junior charged at him, nipping his pants leg. 'He should not have walked in the back of the yard No. 1, on my property. No. 2, he should have called,' Holly Baird said. The neighbor said he shot the dog because he thought he was going to be hurt. But Baird said the dog was 'playful, loving, caring. He wouldn't hurt a flea.' The couple said their puppy, Cupcake, is likely the one who took the boot. They said Junior couldn't have taken it because he was wearing a shock collar to keep him from roaming.  They said they don't understand why their neighbor didn't come to them first.  'I've got two other dogs and if they got out, I'm afraid he's going to shoot them,' Baird said. The Sheriff's Office said it's not filing any charges, but the couple can still pursue a warrant through a magistrate judge. 
  • Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee
    Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee
    Two Georgia inmates described as a danger to the public and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus have been captured. >> Read more trending news Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said that Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose had been captured in Tennessee following a car chase. Earlier in the day, they had been spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee. 
  • Florida woman accused of raping 6-year-old ‘five or six times’ with father
    Florida woman accused of raping 6-year-old ‘five or six times’ with father
    A Bradenton, Florida, woman faces charges of sexual battery on a 6-year-old that police say she participated in with her father, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. >> Read more trending news  According to the Miami Herald, Melissa Deloach, 28, allegedly admitted to joining in and watching the rape of the child with her father Euel Deloach Jr., 56. Police said Deloach’s arrest came after a similar investigation was conducted on her father’s activity with the same victim.  Related: Florida men rob, attempt to rape woman napping on beach When interviewed by investigators, Deloach said she was in the room while the 6-year-old was raped, which “happened five or six times,” the Herald reported.  Related: 18 men arrested in sex sting at Florida parks, police say Deloach’s father was arrested in February on accusations that he sexually abused the 6-year-old and another victim. He faces six counts of sexual battery on a child and investigators said he knew both the victims, according to the Herald.  She is being held at Manatee County Jail on no bond. 
  • French fries, other fried potatoes could lead to early death, research suggests
    French fries, other fried potatoes could lead to early death, research suggests
    French fries and other types of fried potatoes could lead to an early death, new research suggests. Potatoes cooked other ways, such as boiled and steamed, did not seem to pose the same health risks as fried spuds did, according to a study cited in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. >> Read more trending news Researchers followed 4,400 people between the ages of 45 and 79 for eight years. Lead researcher Dr. Nicola Veronese, with Italy’s National Research Council, and his team discovered those who ate fried potatoes two to three times a week had twice the chance of an early death compared to those who did not eat fried potatoes, CNN reported. Fried potatoes include french fries, hash browns and potato chips. 'We believe that the cooking oil, rich in trans-fat, is an important factor in explaining mortality in those eating more potatoes,' Veronese told CNN. >> Related: Study says five-second rule for dropped food isn’t actually a thing Trans-fats have been linked to heart disease, but Veronese said factors like obesity and no exercise could also contribute to an early death in those eating fried potatoes two to three times a week. The National Potato Council maintains that potatoes, regardless of how they’re prepared, are a healthy vegetable, rich in vitamin C and potassium and low in calories.
  • Orlando City Soccer forward Cyle Larin arrested on DUI charge
    Orlando City Soccer forward Cyle Larin arrested on DUI charge
    Orlando City Soccer star Cyle Larin was arrested on DUI charges early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said they spotted a white Cadillac shortly after 2:30 a.m. traveling the wrong way on the South Ivanhoe Boulevard ramp. The vehicle then continued to travel in the wrong direction on North Orange Avenue, when Larin was pulled over. Police said Larin’s eyes were blurry, and he was slurring his words during field sobriety tests. He also kept changing his answer when police asked him how much he had to drink. After being taken to the police station, Larin twice registered over the legal limit during breathlyzer tests. He’s facing drunken driving charges, and posted bond Thursday morning. Statement from Orlando City Soccer Club: 'Orlando City SC takes great pride in the way it represents the Orlando community and expects all players, coaches and front office staff to uphold that standard at all times, both on and off the field. 'The Club is very disappointed in Cyle Larin’s actions that resulted in this charge and does not take this situation lightly. We are working with local authorities, Major League Soccer and Cyle to take appropriate action in line with league protocol.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.