Deputies: Man fatally shot at Orange County apartment complex

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening at an apartment complex in the Goldenrod neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Residents reported hearing gunfire shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the SunBay Apartments on Aloma Avenue east of Forsyth Road, Orange County Lt. Darryl Blanford said.

A man, believed to be between 20 and 35, was found shot in the parking lot and died as he was being taken to Winter Park Memorial Hospital, Blanford said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

A resident, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 9 that he heard arguing followed by three gunshots.

"His eyes were closed," he said. "He was probably halfway gone by the time I got there."

The witness said he watched the gunman toss a gun into a dumpster before running away. Investigators were seen searching the dumpster.

"Everybody was just getting off work," he said. "What they were coming home to was this. What a way to come home."

Deputies found a man's body in one of the apartments in 2014 after they were asked to check on him. Investigators ruled his death a homicide.

Thursday's shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.