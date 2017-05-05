Deputies: Man attempts to kidnap woman jogging on Econ River Trail

Orange County deputies are looking for a man they said tried to kidnap a woman Tuesday as she jogged on the Econ River Trail.

Deputies said the victim was running on the west side of Dean Road when a man in a silver sedan pulled up beside her, got out of the passenger side and grabbed the woman by the arm.

The victim told deputies he began to pull her toward the vehicle, but she was able to pull away from his grip as she screamed and fought.

Deputies released a composite sketch of the suspect.

He was described as a white man, possibly between 50 and 60 years old, with salt and pepper hair and a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest.