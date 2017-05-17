A Kissimmee man was arrested Tuesday after Osceola County deputies said he shot at construction workers.
Eduardo Torres-Bonet, 20, was leaning out of a second-story window just after 5 p.m. Tuesday when he shot at workers near Myers Road and Rob Way in Kissimmee, deputies said.
No one was injured.
Photos: Construction equipment damaged during shooting
Deputies have not said why Torres-Bonet was allegedly shooting at the construction workers.
Torres-Bonet will appear Wednesday afternoon before a judge for a bail hearing.
Channel 9’s Mike Manzoni is following this developing story. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
Eduardo Torres-Bonet, who's accused of shooting into a construction site in #Kissimmee yesterday, will face a judge at 1 p.m. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/8KD4AZzM9t— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) May 17, 2017
I just spoke with the construction worker who was sitting inside this excavator yesterday when a bullet flew through the window. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/6NANC76sxk— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) May 17, 2017
The construction worker told me he was sitting in this excavator chair when a bullet came through the window and missed him by inches. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/WIv4Wf5fIO— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) May 17, 2017
The construction worker told me he looked up and saw the suspect shooting a rifle through a second-story window of a nearby house. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/P3SKVJifKL— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) May 17, 2017
