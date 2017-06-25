Deputies investigate dead body found near Apopka railroad tracks

Orange County deputies are investigating the death of a woman early Sunday near railroad tracks in Apopka, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the railroad tracks near East 13th Street and South Christiana Avenue around 4:40 a.m. after someone called 911 saying there was a dead body near the tracks.

Watch: 13-year-old boy killed by SunRail train in Sanford, officials say

Deputies found the body of a white woman in her mid-30s by the tracks.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the woman.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Watch: Wildfire catches railroad ties on fire in New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater

No further details have been released at this time.