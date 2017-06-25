Listen Live
News
Deputies investigate dead body found near Apopka railroad tracks

By: Chip Skambis News | WFTV
Updated:
APOPKA, Fla. - 

Orange County deputies are investigating the death of a woman early Sunday near railroad tracks in Apopka, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the railroad tracks near East 13th Street and South Christiana Avenue around 4:40 a.m. after someone called 911 saying there was a dead body near the tracks.

Watch: 13-year-old boy killed by SunRail train in Sanford, officials say

Deputies found the body of a white woman in her mid-30s by the tracks.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the woman.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Watch: Wildfire catches railroad ties on fire in New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater

No further details have been released at this time. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man wakes from induced coma when his dog visits the hospital 
    Man wakes from induced coma when his dog visits the hospital 
    Andy Szasz was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012 and beat the initial cancer after receiving treatment, but after falling ill with pneumonia in December, he was rushed to the hospital and placed into an induced coma the next day when he stopped breathing. >> Read more trending news Doctors at Southampton General Hospital in England estimated he would be in a coma for a week, but they were surprised when he woke up after just four days with the help of his dog, Teddy, a 4-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix. While waiting for him to come out of a coma, Andy’s wife, Estelle, received special permission to bring Teddy into the hospital. Pet visits usually take place outside the hospital, but hospital staff made an exception for Teddy. Inside Edition reported that Andy woke up from his coma as soon as Teddy entered the hospital room and started barking. “Ted is such a remarkable little dog in many ways,” Andy said. “He’s clever, loving, loyal, funny and a right little character.” >> Related: Mastiff named Martha crowned world’s ugliest dog Fiona Hall, senior sister for the general intensive care unit, told the Daily Mail that having pets around during recovery can be incredibly beneficial for patients, their friends and families, and hospital staff. “It can be motivational, aiding recovery, and can provide a pleasant and familiar experience in what can otherwise prove to be a long, uncomfortable journey in hospital,” she said. For helping his owner wake up, Teddy was recognized by the U.K.’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), the same organization Andy adopted him from, under a special animal category. He was the only animal to win an award under the newly-created category.  >> Related: Dog saves family with nine children from house fire
  • Unhappy customers caught on camera hitting restaurant owner, daughter over order, police say
    Unhappy customers caught on camera hitting restaurant owner, daughter over order, police say
    Police in Georgia are hoping surveillance video that captured a violent attack will help them find the people responsible. Video shows a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter being beaten by two customers Thursday afternoon in Baxley, Georgia. >> Read more trending news The victims told police the suspects were unhappy with their order. The verbal argument turned violent when one of the suspects began punching the restaurant owner repeatedly. When the victim’s teenage daughter came out of the car to break up the fight, the male suspect punched her in the face. WJCL reported that Baxley police have issued warrants for the suspects, Nathaniel Smith and Latasha Smith. The pair could be charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children. The suspects drove away from the restaurant in a cream or tan Cadillac Escalade with tag number REU8495. Officials said they headed north on Highway 144. Anyone with any information about the assault is asked to call the Baxley Police Department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 call center at 912-367-8111.
  • Mother abandoned 4-year-old boy found naked in dollar store, police say
    Mother abandoned 4-year-old boy found naked in dollar store, police say
    A Chicopee, Massachusetts, mother is accused of abandoning her 4-year-old son after he was found wandering without clothes Saturday afternoon. According to police, the boy was found alone in a Family Dollar store without clothes on. >> Read more trending news Police told WGGB-TV that the boy “may be autistic.”  The names of the boy and the mother were not immediately released. Read more here.
  • Doctor charged with murder in patients' opioid deaths
    Doctor charged with murder in patients' opioid deaths
    A Midwest City, Oklahoma, doctor is facing murder charges in connection with the opioid-related deaths of five patients. >> Watch the news report here According to The Associated Press and Washington Post, police arrested Dr. Regan Nichols on Friday and charged her with five counts of second-degree murder. One of the patients, Sheila Bartels, reportedly died after overdosing on painkillers in 2012. The Post reported that on the day Bartels was discovered dead, she had filled a prescription for 510 pills. The AP also reported that Nichols “prescribed more than 3 million doses of controlled dangerous drugs from 2010-2014' and in 2010 “prescribed one 47-year-old patient a total of 450 pills.” >> Read more trending news “Nichols prescribed patients, who entrusted their well-being to her, a horrifyingly excessive amount of opioid medications,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said, according to the AP, adding that her 'blatant disregard for the lives of her patients is unconscionable.” Nichols was released from prison on $50,000 bail.
  • Car flips into ditch on I-4 near Kirkman exit
    Car flips into ditch on I-4 near Kirkman exit
    A dive team is searching a ditch along I-4 from which Orlando firefighters removed a car early Saturday, police said. A car flipped into the ditch near the Kirkman Road exit. Emergency services responded to the car around 8:15 a.m. App users click here to see the video. 
