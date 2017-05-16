Investigators identified a person of interest Tuesday after the bodies of a 75-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were found Monday in a home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home on Ravana Drive near South Goldenrod and Lake Underhill roads shortly after 3 p.m. to check on a woman who was uncharacteristically absent from several shifts at work, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

Two dead on Ravana Dr and detectives seeking Robert Joseph Cardin driving a 2016 Black Dodge Journey bearing Florida tag CJI-G21. pic.twitter.com/nwRNmHElae — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 16, 2017

"The victims were discovered in the residence dead under suspicious circumstances," Watrel said.

Investigators said Robert Joseph Cardin is a person of interest in the case.

Deputies said Cardin might have been involved in the incident and could be driving a 2016 Black Dodge Journey bearing Florida tag CJI G21.

Anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 911, Watrel said.

"(Investigators) want to talk to that person because they believe that person has information on the two deaths of the individuals that were found on Ravana Drive," Watrel said.

The victims' identities weren't released.

The deaths remain under investigation.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477 and could qualify for a $5,000 reward.