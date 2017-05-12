Lake County deputies said Friday they are questioning a 15-year-old's claim that a man tried to abduct her near a Minneola bus stop, deputies said.

The girl told Lake County deputies that the man attempted to kidnap her at 6:15 a.m. Thursday near her bus stop in the area of South Bloxam Avenue and East Washington Street in Minneola.

The teen said a white man driving a gray or blue Honda passenger car asked her if she needed a ride, deputies said. She said no, but he got out of the car and approached her, deputies said. The teen told deputies that she punched the man in the face and kneed him in the groin area, and he got back into his vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies said they began questioning her story when she told two different stories to two teachers at Lake Minneola High School.

The teen helped deputies develop a composite sketch.

Central Florida has reported several "stranger dangers" incidents recently.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.