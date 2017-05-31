A man shot his wife before fatally shooting himself Tuesday evening in an apparent murder-suicide near Rockledge, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, leter identified as Harry Morley, 82, called 911 to report that he had shot his wife at a home on McIver Lane, Sheriff's Office spokesman Tod Goodyear said.

Deputies who were called to the home briefly saw the man at the door before hearing a gunshot in the home, Goodyear said.

Investigators said the deputies went into the home and found the man's body next to the body of his wife, Maureen Morley.

"The preliminary investigation leads the investigators to believe that the elderly couple located inside the residence were the result of a murder/suicide," Goodyear said.

Officials said the couple had been together for about 40 years but had filed for divorce in 2003 and again in 2009.

The latter case is still pending in court, records show.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.